The Economic Survey, ahead of the Union Budget for FY27, will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran on January 29. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a historic milestone that places her just behind former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented 10 Budgets. The Union Budget for FY27 is expected to focus on structural reforms, economic resilience, and long-term growth, with market participants closely watching announcements related to fiscal consolidation, infrastructure spending, manufacturing, green energy, and measures to boost consumption.

28 Jan 2026, 11:30:24 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: PLI Stability, Duty Rationalisation to Boost Clean Energy Manufacturing & Make in India Push "With India accelerating its renewable energy and energy-transition goals, the Union Budget 2026 should continue to support domestic manufacturing across solar PV modules, power electronics, motors, pumps and lighting solutions," said, Vinit Bediya, Chairman and MD, Silver Consumer Electricals Limited. "Policy stability through consistent PLI frameworks, rationalisation of customs duties on critical raw materials, and incentives for backward integration, including components and upstream technologies, will be essential to reducing import dependence, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and building globally competitive manufacturing ecosystems," he added. "Such measures can enhance cost efficiency, encourage long-term capacity creation and enable organised MSMEs to invest in technology, automation and localisation. A well-aligned policy framework that supports energy efficiency, clean manufacturing and skill development will help advance the objectives of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while accelerating India’s transition towards a resilient, self-reliant and innovation-led manufacturing economy," Bediya further said.

28 Jan 2026, 11:14:23 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Tourism Infra Push, AI-Led Skilling to Power Travel and Global Mobility Growth "From a travel and mobility perspective, Budget 2026 presents a strong opportunity to reinforce the foundations of the sector through strategic investments. Enhanced allocation towards tourism infrastructure and development can significantly strengthen connectivity while enabling more sustainable and inclusive growth across destinations," said, Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia Region, VFS Global. "At the same time, focused investment in education and skilling, particularly in line with the government’s priority of preparing youth for an AI-driven future will be critical to building a future-ready workforce that can support the evolving needs of global mobility," she added. "Continued emphasis on digital infrastructure and secure technology systems will further simplify travel facilitation, enhance efficiency, and build trust across cross-border journeys. A forward-looking Budget that brings together infrastructure development, AI-led skilling, and technology enablement can play a pivotal role in positioning India as a competitive, agile, and globally integrated economy," Talwar further said.

28 Jan 2026, 10:00:40 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Policy Clarity on Data, AI to Shape India Inc’s Digital Transformation “The Union Budget’s relevance to technology will lie in how clearly it supports long-term, platform-led transformation rather than isolated technology adoption," Krishnan Venkateswaran, chief information and technology officer, Titan, said. Clear compliance and data frameworks will shape how enterprises build resilient digital cores that support transparency, traceability, and scalable AI adoption over multiple business cycles. Measures that support consumption and manufacturing can further drive investments in customer experience, analytics, automation, and connected operations across supply chains.