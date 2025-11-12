Nvidia Supplier Foxconn Posts Record Q3 Profit as AI Fuels Growth

Beyond its CSP collaborations, the Group is also involved in sovereign AI initiatives across the United States, Taiwan, and Japan. Foxconn expects its AI server market share to exceed the current 40% level by 2026. The company, which is working with NVIDIA to build a supercomputing center, has become Taiwan’s first NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), providing computing resources to industry, government, and academia, further reinforcing its position as a pioneer in sovereign AI.