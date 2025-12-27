The Algorithm Will See You Now: Management Education's New Experiment with Learning on Autopilot

Yet apprehensions are loud. Critics worry that students will stop thinking for themselves—that automation will replace critical insight, deep inquiry, and intuitive analysis. They fear that instant AI-designed answers will annihilate curiosity. But management education has never been about rote knowledge. Its essence lies in critical judgement—the ability to scrutinise data, emotion, ethics and intuition, all simultaneously. AI, when used mindfully, doesn't erase that complexity; rather, it gives students the extended competency to ask better questions, uncover wider patterns, and test ideas without boundaries. In modern classrooms, AI becomes the tool that empowers learners to think both inside and around the problem, not just through it.