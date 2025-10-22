Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: Familiar Sound Signature, Excellent Battery Life & New Folding Design Power These Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 delivers warm, concert-like sound with excellent instrument separation
Top-tier comfort and foldable design; replaceable ear pads boost longevity
ANC strong but trails Bose QC Ultra on active noise cancellation
LE Audio support and ~30-hour battery life enable extended, efficient listening
I knew that everyone would be rushing out the door with their ‘uber positive’ reviews after just a few days with the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. Someone even wrote ‘obsessed’. Sure, love at first sight is a thing, but when you’re evaluating a product, you need to take the time to understand it from the inside out, truly. I know it’s a hectic time for most, so spending many hours a day just to listen to the wide soundstage these cans offer truly isn’t something most people would do.
I wanted to experience these cans before giving out a verdict. Yes, in short, the headphones are a hit, and ones I would recommend in a heartbeat, but I just cannot say they are perfect or that I’m ‘obsessed’ with them. In one line, it’s simply because the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones exist.
While the WH-1000XM6 costs Rs 39,990, the QuietComfort Ultra can be had for under Rs 25,000. With the 2nd Gen model about to launch, Sony needs to be even more worried.
This piece isn’t about Bose, though, and so let’s get back to talking about the WH-10000XM6 headphones.
Comfort and sound quality get a significant upgrade
The XM6 (as I’ll be referring to them) retain the modern aesthetics of the XM5. In fact, if you look at them from afar, you may not be able to tell the difference. But, under the watchful eye, a fan-favourite feature has returned: fold. Yes, you can fold the cans and pack them in tightly, in the new magnetic case, which is smaller and more portable. I’m so glad that Sony did away with the zipper, which, honestly, took a few tries to shut. Besides the headphones, the case also has a neat pocket to store the cables.
What I liked most about these cans is how they’re thicker and more comfortable. The power button is round, making it less likely to be mixed up with the ANC button. Most of all, though, the ear pads are replaceable. Yes, just yank them off, and then they’re replaceable with newer ones. The outside is velvety smooth. It’s got soft-touch plastic bodies and both the earpads and headband are plush.. There’s a subtle Sony logo on the arms as well. The earcups can swivel, and it all just feels very comforting.
The lightweight yet solid build enhances comfort levels. Wear them on an eight-hour plane ride and you won’t ever say they’re ‘weighing you down’. But, then again, I’ve tried the Bose QC Ultra headphones, and those are the gold standard of comfort. The shallower cups of the XM6 are the difference. In fact, if you’re wearing glasses, it’s better to get the QC Ultra than the XM6, as you may sometimes feel the pinch.
The right earcup is the one that does the heavy lifting. It’s got a responsive touch panel. By that, I mean that it can handle playback and volume controls via swipes and taps. The left earcup comes with the power button, noise-cancellation button, and a 3.5mm headphone socket for wired listening.
How’s that sound quality
The sound quality is exactly what you’d come to expect from a pair of Sony headphones. It’s rounded with a solid soundstage and truly feels like you’re inside a concert hall. It’s a powerful sound and even has a punchy bass, if that’s what you’d like. The icing on the cake is the instrument separation. Throw on any jazz song and get lost in the multitude of instruments playing together in harmony. The bass-accentuated profile out of the box is something I’m not a fan of. Thankfully, the accompanying Sound Connect app has a full equaliser, so you can adjust it as you wish.
The XM6 has various sound modes depending on where you’re listening to the tunes from. There’s the standard listening mode. Then there is the ‘background music’ listening mode, where you can simulate “a distance ambience,” resembling the background music of a cafe. The options here are ‘my room’, ‘living room’, and ‘cafe’. Lastly, there is a cinema audio mode designed for movies. These modes can be used with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio system or Android’s built-in spatial audio system.
The sublime 30mm drivers drive the audio playback on the XM6. With the XM6, you can play a wide variety of genres, and you won’t be disappointed with any.
How’s the active noise cancellation?
Yes, the active noise cancellation (ANC) is fantastic on the XM6, but Bose has it beat with their QC Ultra headphones. The XM6 has minimal upgrades when it comes to the ANC vis-à-vis the XM5. It does quiet down the outside world when you turn them on, but it doesn’t do much more than the XM5 did.
Like I said, Bose has Sony beat. The QC Ultra headphones are unmatched in blocking out noise. Sony, for its part, created an algorithm to change the ANC depending on where you are. It works, but it’s nothing spectacular.
Is the battery life any good?
Yes, the battery life is excellent. With ANC on, these cans are rated for 30 hours. I easily hit that mark during my testing period. There’s also a quick-charge feature. With just a 3-minute charge, you can listen to 3 hours of music and tunes!
If you really want to, you can listen to music on these cans while they are charging - via either an audio cable connection or Bluetooth.
LE Bluetooth Audio
One of the best features of the XM6 is its LE Audio Bluetooth compatibility. This is just a new Bluetooth type that uses less energy and supports better audio quality. In fact, with the latest update to the Sound Connect app, you can use LE Audio technology while taking advantage of head tracking, Find My Device, Gemini Live, and Audio Sharing with Fast Pair.
The LE Audio codec (LC3) sounds superb. One other benefit of LE Bluetooth Audio is the fact that battery life gets extended.
Should you buy the XM6s?
Sony has set a new bar for sound quality when it comes to headphones. It’s the classic sound signature you expect from a pair of Sony cans. But, then again, Bose has them beat on the ANC front.
The other thing is, the XM6 has been launched at Rs 39,990. That’s definitely a steep asking price, even if there is little to fault with the XM6. The XM6 is more of an evolutionary upgrade, so for those considering upgrading from XM5, I’d say to save your money and wait for the XM7 in 2026.
Battery life is also very good; the XM6s get a folding design, and the case makes it worth it. If you prefer better ANC and a more inexpensive pair of cans, then the Bose is for you. If you want all the modern features, a familiar sound signature and a comfortable listening experience (and don’t have glasses), then get the Sony WH-1000XM6. Either way, you can’t go wrong with Sony, but like I always say, just wait for a discount before snapping them up.