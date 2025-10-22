Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: Familiar Sound Signature, Excellent Battery Life & New Folding Design Power These Headphones

Comfort and sound quality get a significant upgrade

The XM6 (as I’ll be referring to them) retain the modern aesthetics of the XM5. In fact, if you look at them from afar, you may not be able to tell the difference. But, under the watchful eye, a fan-favourite feature has returned: fold. Yes, you can fold the cans and pack them in tightly, in the new magnetic case, which is smaller and more portable. I’m so glad that Sony did away with the zipper, which, honestly, took a few tries to shut. Besides the headphones, the case also has a neat pocket to store the cables.