Cloudflare Outage Sparks Complaints on X as Groww, Zerodha and Other Platforms Go Down

Cloudflare outage disrupted Zerodha, Groww, Angel One services briefly.
Users reported login issues, delayed trades, and platform unavailability.
Cloudflare resolved API issue; shares fell 4.5% in premarket.
Cloudflare, the US-based internet services provider experienced a major global outage on December 5 reportedly due to maintenance that caused distruptions to domestic platforms such as Zerodha, Groww and Angel One. Many users were unable to access their services for a brief period, according to Economic Times.
Zerodha later confirmed that its Kite services have now been fully restored. "Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused," Zeordha stated in a post on X.
The disruptions sparked a wave of frustration and complaints on the social media platform X, with users reporting login issues, delayed order execution, and platform unavailability during market hours. Many shared how their businesses were impacted and urged the company to fix underlying issues promptly.
Despite users facing connection issues, Groww’s shares remained unaffected, rising 3.6% to Rs 150.60 on the NSE amid heavy trading volumes, with nearly 4.5 crore shares changing hands around 3 pm, reported Economic Times.
What Caused the Outage
According to Economic Times, Cloudflare issued a statement saying that it has resolved an issue affecting its dashboard-related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The outage had pushed its shares down 4.5% in premarket trading.
This marks the company’s second major disruption in less than a month. On November 18, Cloudflare faced an incident due to technical issues that left large parts of the internet not working. The November outage briefly took down a wide range of online services, including Spotify, ChatGPT, and even former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform.
What is Cloudflare?
Cloudflare is an American technology company that provides key internet infrastructure, security and performance for millions of websites and apps, and helps them stay accessible during high traffic.
Acting as a protective layer between users and servers, it defends against threats such as DDoS attacks while enhancing speed through its Content Delivery Network. Founded in 2009, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NET.