Govt Orders Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi Cybersecurity App on all New Devices

Sanchar Saathi Platform

India, one of the world’s largest mobile markets with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, launched the Sanchar Saathi platform in January. Government figures show it has helped recover more than 700,000 lost or stolen phones to date, including 50,000 in October alone, and has blocked over 3.7 million devices flagged as stolen or lost. Officials say the platform has also enabled the termination of more than 30 million fraudulent mobile connections.