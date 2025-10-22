ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA Review: Made for the Casual Consumer

Does It Work for the Casual Consumer?

The answer is a mixed bag with respect to the performance. Yes, the laptop will suffice for anyone who doesn’t need to push the laptop to its limit. I say that because (disclaimer: I’m all team AMD), the chipset is slightly underwhelming. Every time I try to push it, even a teeny bit, it stutters. For the most part, it is fine. But there are those moments where it just can’t handle a large number of Google Chrome tabs, or even a simple Google Docs document.