Xiaomi Redmi 15 Review: A Phablet That’ll Last You a Full Weekend on a Single Charge

Redmi 15 features a 7,000mAh battery and 6.9-inch 144Hz phablet-sized display
Affordable Rs 14,999 start; Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB preferred
Dual 50MP cameras deliver vibrant photos but struggle in low light; 7,000mAh reverse-charges
Best for binge-watchers and road-trippers prioritising battery life; bulky but comfortable
Xiaomi’s Redmi 15 is unapologetically bold. It’s got a mammoth 7,000mAh battery, which powers the massive (yes, you can practically call it a phablet) 6.9-inch display (with a 144Hz refresh rate). It’s both the largest battery and screen ever in a Redmi smartphone.
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand needs a ‘best-seller’ smartphone. One that can help them retain top position in market share over the next few quarters. It’s a tough time to be a manufacturer of smartphones, as the playing field has massively grown.
Xiaomi does as Xiaomi does. The smartphone is packed to the brim with specs and is priced reasonably. For Rs 14,999, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For just Rs 2,000 more, there is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is the one I would pick. At this price point, the smartphone goes head-to-head with the CMF Phone 2 Pro.
What’s in the package
On paper, the Redmi 15 is a blockbuster package. We’ve got Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood. Pair that with the massive 7,000mAh battery and Hyper OS 2 (based on Android 16), and you’ve got a killer combo. With this combination, you get a smartphone that lasts for just over two days on a single charge and doesn’t heat up at all (unless you push it to the maximum by gaming or clicking dozens of photos). When using the Redmi 15, you really do forget the price point. It handles multitasking like a pro, and utilises the chip for efficiency gains.
I’ve been using the Redmi 15 for a few weeks now and there’s one trick up its sleeve. Yes, the Redmi 15, with its huge battery, can double up as a power bank. It’s capped at 18-watt, but plenty fast for your smartwatch, TWS earbuds, and smartphones (albeit it’ll be very slow).
Then, there’s the fact that the charger is included in the box, which is becoming a rarity these days. It’s a 33W charger, and so it will take a good 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully juice up. Nonetheless, you wouldn’t need to reach for the charger often, as it lasts for a long time on a single charge.
Let’s talk cameras now. For a smartphone priced at just Rs 14,999, you wouldn’t expect the cameras to be the standout feature. Nonetheless, the dual 50MP sensors on the Redmi 15 should more than suffice for all your social media needs. Xiaomi has done a good job with the tuning (yes, they have a partnership with Leica for their flagship smartphones), and the colours are bright and nice, and there isn’t a lot of noise. Xiaomi has doubled down on the vibrancy, so that the colous can pop. At times, they make look a tad bit unnatural, but some people do like that look. The cameras do take a dip when you’re using them in low-environments, but no other smartphone in this price range has good capabilities in the darker scenarios.
I wouldn’t lean heavily on the selfie camera, if that’s something you like using a lot. The images are washed out and it requires a lot of effort to get a photo that you’d be satisfied with.
Who is it for?
While I’ve liked using the smartphone, and have recommended it to a few folks looking for a budget Andorid device, I have an unanswered question at the back of my mind. Who is the Redmi 15 really for.
It’s a large phone, with a good amount of heft. Despite it being weighty, it’s comfortable to hold for long periods, mainly due to it being just 8.4mm thick. It’s IP64 rated, so that’s something it’s got up its sleeve. Yes, it may have an ‘older’ chipset, built on 6nm processor, versus the competition using the more efficient 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300. But unless you’re a hardcore gamer, you aren’t going to notice any difference in daily usage. But, if you do some casual gaming, you’d be pleased to know that the Redmi 15 has good thermal efficiency, and you can game for hours without the smartphone being too hot to handle.
But, then again, who is the smartphone for? Maybe its for those roadtrippers, who go on long drives and need a smartphone that can last them an entire weekend and then some. Is it for those who want a smartphone that stands out from the crowd without breaking the bank? Sure, the Redmi 15 stands tall in that respect. Is it for those who want to sit and binge-watch all day and maybe don’t have access to a television at all times? Well, yes, it’ll be great for them, but I’d recommending buying a case with a stand, as it’ll be tough to hold for long periods.
The Redmi 15 is trying to be a jack of all smartphone. It’s trying to be the smartphone, wherein consumers have the least to complain about. And, to that extent, it largely succeeds. It’s got a gorgeous display (with a 144Hz refresh rate), battery life to suffice for days, some AI features that are actually useful, and a solid build (yes, I dropped it a few times and not even a scratch appeared).
Before you dive in and purchase a Redmi 15, just make sure you’re okay with the heft, the thicker bezels, and that you aren’t a hardcore gamer. Once you get over that hurdle (mentally), the Redmi 15 can be your next best friend.
I’m not sure it’ll be the standout hit that Xiaomi needed, but the company is certainly on the right path. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 series and the Redmi Note 15 series might just be the smartphones to pull Xiaomi back to the top of the charts!