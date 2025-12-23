Park Medi World to Acquire KP Institute of Medical Sciences for ₹245 Cr in Cash Deal

Park Medi World has acquired KPIMS in a ₹245-crore cash deal, adding a 360-bed multi-super speciality hospital to its portfolio
The acquisition aligns with the group’s strategy of building hospital clusters to boost efficiency and scale
The deal also supports Park’s plan to cross 5,000 beds by March 2028
North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World has signed an agreement to acquire KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal worth ₹245 crore, the company said in an official statement.
The transaction involved the acquisition of the entire existing shareholding of KPIMS. It adds a major tertiary-care healthcare facility with a total capacity of 360 beds and aligns with Park Medi World’s cluster-based growth strategy.
It focuses on operational efficiencies and economies of scale by developing hospitals in close geographic proximity. The transaction further strengthens the Park Group's presence in key urban centres across North India.
The Institute is expected to add immediate value following integration, with focused efforts planned to strengthen clinical programs, enhance efficiency, and improve utilisation in the coming years, the statement read.
“The acquisition of the KPIMS marks a significant step in expanding our footprint in North India, in line with the vision of our chairman Dr Ajit Gupta for ‘wellness for all’ to deliver accessible, high-quality, and affordable healthcare for everyone,” said Dr Ankit Gupta, managing director, Park Medi World Ltd.
“It will strengthen our regional presence and yield strong operational and financial results. Agra is a high-potential market with a growing need for dependable medical services; thus, we are focused on enhancing KPIMS’s capabilities to provide the community with advanced, modern care,” he added.
The facility’s strategic location positions it as a critical hub for delivering consistent, patient-focused healthcare across the region, while supporting further growth opportunities.
Park Group currently operates 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds. In addition, it is also in the process of integrating an additional six hospitals which are under various stages of execution, and it will have 1,650 beds.
This expansion will take Park Group’s total bed capacity to 5,260 beds by March 2028, underscoring its aggressive growth and leadership in healthcare delivery, the company said.
The Group has established a strong presence across key cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror and Jaipur.
Once the acquisition deal is complete, KPIMS will be a 360-bedded multi-super speciality hospital.