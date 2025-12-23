India–Bangladesh Relations Sour Further as Dhaka Suspends Visa Services

Visa services suspended on both sides as India and Bangladesh scale down diplomatic operations amid security concerns and protests.
Unrest in Bangladesh and attacks on minorities have triggered political protests in India.
Rising regional tensions and strategic anxieties are straining India’s neighbourhood-first policy.
India–Bangladesh relations continue to deteriorate as Dhaka on Monday suspended visa services following New Delhi’s decision to halt operations at one of its diplomatic missions amid unrest in Bangladesh.
India had earlier suspended visa services citing security concerns after protests in Dhaka escalated following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The situation further worsened after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, was lynched in Mymensingh—an incident protesters described as part of a broader pattern of religious extremism and attacks on minorities.
In India, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leaders staged protests outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, expressing concern over the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country.
New Delhi has flagged serious concerns over the safety of minorities, the security of its diplomatic missions and personnel, and what it described as a growing anti-India narrative in Bangladesh. Experts also expressed unease over Dhaka’s deepening ties with China and Pakistan, viewing them through the lens of regional security.
The violence has drawn international attention, with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres voicing concern. “Yes, we’re very concerned about the violence that we’ve seen in Bangladesh,” his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.
In the latest development, Bangladesh suspended visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, citing “unavoidable circumstances.” Visa processing has also been halted by a private operator in Siliguri appointed by Dhaka.
The move follows India’s decision to suspend visa services at its Assistant High Commission in Chittagong after protesters attempted to storm the premises last week. India also summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to convey what it called “strong concern” over threats to Indian diplomatic missions.
The Ministry of External Affairs said it was “unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”