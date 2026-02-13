Redmi Note 15 Pro+ review: Where Outstanding Durability Meets Reliable Performance

The smartphone is unquestionably a big phone. It’s larger than its predecessor and is squarely aimed at those who love to binge-watch or doomscroll. With a 1.5K resolution, the visuals are sharp, and the text is crisp. There’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. I’m not sure if everyone is onboard with a curved display, but for me, it is visually appealing, and thankfully, no accidental touches. The speakers are quite good for video calls and YouTube videos, but with the midrange not holding up, it’s better if you wear headphones while binge-watching movies.