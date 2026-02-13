Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Xiaomi’s Going Back to its Roots to Produce a Smartphone Worthy of a Recommendation

Adequate performance: The Redmi Note 15 could have gone with a better chipset, but Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 isn’t shabby at all. It may not be as fast as some of its competitors, but for daily tasks, this chipset will perform just fine. It’s got UFS 2.2 storage speeds and LPDDR4X RAM. Sure, it could have been much improved in this regard, but I didn’t encounter any issues while multitasking with my regular social media and instant messaging apps. There’s no way I’d buy this smartphone for gaming (other than a few light games), and so I’m not aggrieved by the lack of any “ultra” performance.