The Digital Transformation In India’s Health Insurance Sector

Conclusion

Smartphone and internet penetration has changed the way we access information, perform daily transactions, and interact with each other online. The government initiatives - mandatory health insurance policies for all employees and ABHA have been instrumental in digital transformation for the health insurance sector in India. Through digital initiatives, individuals can compare health plans online and decide the best plans for themselves. They can store health related data by generating a 14 digit unique identifier - ABHA ID and share them with authorised healthcare providers. They can submit claims and receive their money in almost no time. Therefore, it is clear that digital transformation in the health insurance sector has benefited all the touchpoints - healthcare organisations, insurance providers and customers.