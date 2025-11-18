  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Eternal ceo deepinder goyal plans to launch temple wearable to track brain blood flow

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal Plans to Launch ‘Temple’ Wearable to Track Brain Blood Flow

Deepinder Goyal is exploring a new wearable venture called Temple, a head-worn sensor that measures cerebral blood flow

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal Plans to Launch ‘Temple’ Wearable to Track Brain Blood Flow
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepinder Goyal explores Temple wearable to monitor cerebral blood flow

  • Device tied to Continue Research’s Gravity Ageing hypothesis and pilots

  • Research received $25M seed fund from Goyal's personal wealth

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal is exploring the launch of a wearable-device company called Temple that would commercialise a head-worn sensor used to monitor cerebral blood flow (CBF), Inc42 reported. Discussions are at an early stage and no final decisions have been taken, the report said.

The device spotted on Goyal at a recent public event is the same experimental sensor that Continue Research claims to have used in its studies measuring real-time blood flow to the brain.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

These studies form the basis of the group’s new “Gravity Ageing” hypothesis, the idea that prolonged upright posture and the constant pull of gravity gradually diminish cerebral blood flow (CBF), potentially accelerating brain ageing.

Related Content
Related Content
LAT Aerospace cofounder Deepinder Goyal - null
Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Wants Engineers to Develop India-Made Gas Turbine Engine

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Temple: Coming Soon

A placeholder website for Temple carries a short “Coming Soon” message, “The future of health starts where no one’s looking. Inside your brain”, but lists no launch date, consistent with multiple accounts that Temple is still nascent.

Goyal has publicly said he has used the device for about a year while developing and testing the Gravity Ageing hypothesis.

Temple’s emergence follows Continue Research’s recent public unveiling of the Gravity Ageing idea and Goyal’s announcement last month of a $25 million seed fund for the research initiative. Continue Research’s early claims, including estimates that upright posture can reduce CBF by as much as 17% and that certain inversions can increase brain flow, are framed as hypotheses requiring rigorous validation.

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal - null
Zomato Faces Continued Flak Over Long-Distance Fee, NRAI Plans Talks with Deepinder Goyal

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Reaction & Scientific Scrutiny

The proposal and the visible device have provoked swift debate. Medical experts and commentators have urged careful, peer-reviewed testing before drawing conclusions, warning that the hypothesis and early device claims need independent validation.

The move stitches together Goyal’s private funding of longevity science and a tangible research tool, but Temple, if it proceeds, will face the twin tests of scientific validation and regulatory scrutiny before it can claim medical or consumer utility.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×