  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Paytm files insolvency plea against winzo over 36 crore dues nclt issues notice

Paytm Files Insolvency Plea Against WinZO Over ₹3.6 Crore Dues, NCLT Issues Notice

The NCLT has issued a notice to gaming platform WinZO after Paytm filed an insolvency plea alleging non-payment of ₹3.6 crore for advertising services

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NCLT serves notice to WinZO after Paytm's ₹3.6 crore insolvency petition filed

  • Paytm alleges non-payment of advertising invoices; AppFlyer validation data supports claim strongly

  • WinZO cites purchase-order Clause 14 validation delays, tribunal grants two-week reply period

  • Next hearing scheduled December 15; One97 (Paytm parent) seeks invoice recovery and enforcement

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday issued a notice to gaming platform WinZO in response to an insolvency plea filed by fintech platform Paytm, which has alleged non-payment of around ₹3.6 crore for advertising services.

The case was heard by a Bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Technical Member Anu Jagmohan Singh. WinZO has been given two weeks to submit its reply, with the next hearing scheduled for December 15.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The petition, filed by Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, alleges that WinZO failed to clear dues for advertising its gaming products, including poker and rummy, on the Paytm app.

Related Content
Related Content
Paytm - Paytm
Paytm Unveils All-New App With Clean Interface, AI Features To Enhance Payment Experience

BY PTI

The Petition

Senior Advocate Krishnendu Datta, representing Paytm, stated that the debt arose from four invoices issued under purchase orders from WinZO, each carrying a 60-day payment term. Despite a demand notice sent on October 1, 2025, no payment was made.

Paytm argued that WinZO did not dispute the delivery of advertising services but instead claimed the invoices had “not been validated” and were under internal investigation, a stance Paytm described as a “sham defence.”

Datta further noted that WinZO never raised any communication questioning the placement of advertisements, adding, “There is no communication or email where they say advertisements were not placed.” Paytm also submitted validation data from the AppFlyer tool to show that all contractual specifications had been met.

Paytm - Paytm
Paytm Posts 2nd Consecutive Quarter of PAT at ₹ 211 Cr in Q2; Revenue Grows 24 %

BY PTI

Winzo’s Defence

WinZO cited Clause 14 of the purchase order, which requires email validation before invoices can be raised, as its defence. Senior Advocate Abhishek Malhotra, representing WinZO, pointed to internal emails showing that the invoices in question had not been validated and were transferred to a central team for evaluation.

Paytm, however, argued that WinZO could not indefinitely delay the validation process and that courts generally imply reasonable timelines where contracts are silent. Paytm’s representative Datta also noted that previous invoices had been cleared without any dispute and that the default began only recently. He contended that WinZO’s non-payment coincided with the enforcement of the online real-money gaming ban, suggesting that the company was unable to pay its dues because of the regulatory restrictions.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal allowed WinZO to present its defence in its counter statement, issued a formal notice, and adjourned the matter to December 15 for further proceedings. Datta was briefed by advocates Ajay Kumar, Stuti Vatsa, Abhay Kumar Yadav, Vijayant Goel, and Aditi Tripathi, while Malhotra was assisted by advocate Srishti Gupta from Dugal Grewal & Partners.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×