Paytm Files Insolvency Plea Against WinZO Over ₹3.6 Crore Dues, NCLT Issues Notice

Paytm, however, argued that WinZO could not indefinitely delay the validation process and that courts generally imply reasonable timelines where contracts are silent. Paytm’s representative Datta also noted that previous invoices had been cleared without any dispute and that the default began only recently. He contended that WinZO’s non-payment coincided with the enforcement of the online real-money gaming ban, suggesting that the company was unable to pay its dues because of the regulatory restrictions.