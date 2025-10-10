  1. home
  2. Technology
  3. China tightens the screws on nvidias ai chips import as tech war deepens

Technology

China Tightens the Screws on Nvidia's AI Chips Import as Tech War Deepens

China has ramped up enforcement of its import restrictions on US-made chips, with customs officials now conducting rigorous checks at key ports, particularly targeting Nvidia’s AI processors such as the H20 and RTX Pro 600D

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
China Tightens the Screws on Nvidia's AI Chips Import as Tech War Deepens
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China steps up customs checks on US chips, especially Nvidia’s H20 and RTX Pro 600D

  • Crackdown linked to Beijing’s push for semiconductor self-reliance

  • Follows reports of $1 billion worth of smuggled AI chips entering China

China has intensified enforcement of its import curbs on US chips, including Nvidia’s AI processors, according to a report published by The Financial Times. This came as Beijing’s efforts to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The Chinese government has sent custom officials to key ports for conducting strict checks on semiconductor shipments. The report stated that inspections, specifically, targeted Nvidia’s H20 and RTX Pro 600D, which have been designed to adhere to US exports controls, initially.

The inspections now cover all high-end semiconductor products that violate US export restrictions. It is pertinent to note that access to Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips has remained a major flashpoint in the ongoing tech tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Previously, FT has also reported that AI chips worth at least $1 billion from Nvidia were smuggled into China and sold over a three-month period starting in May.

Reuters also noted last month that Nvidia introduced a new AI processor, the RTX6000D, specifically designed for China, though demand has remained subdued, with several leading tech companies choosing not to place orders.

Nvidia-OpenAI $100Bn Partnership - null
Nvidia-OpenAI $100Bn Partnership: How 10GW Data-Centre Ambition can Reshape AI Infrastructure

BY Shashank Bhatt

In August, US President Donald Trump flagged the possibility of allowing Nvidia to sell more advanced chips in China. Chinese authorities had earlier accused Nvidia of violating the anti-monopoly law.

They have even ordered the top tech companies to halt purchases of Nvidia’s AI chips and cancel existing orders, FT reported in September.

Even Nvidia had also instructed some suppliers to pause production of its H20 AI accelerator amid a mounting regulatory and geopolitical pushback that is reshaping the chipmaker’s supply chain. This was reported in August 2025.

Nvidia notified Arizona-based Amkor Technology, which handles advanced packaging, and alerted Samsung Electronics, a supplier of high-bandwidth memory used in the H20, that H20-related production should be suspended.

Related Content
Related Content
Nvidia Orders Halt to H20 Production as China Scrutiny Intensifies - null
Nvidia Orders Halt to H20 Production as China Scrutiny Intensifies

BY Outlook Business Desk

Reports also said Foxconn was asked to stop work on the model and that Nvidia plans to work through existing inventory before placing new orders.

Chinese regulators recently summoned major domestic technology companies, including Tencent and ByteDance, to question H20 purchases and voice concerns about information security risks, creating reputational pressure on buyers and suppliers in China. State media and cyberspace authorities have raised similar alarms in the last few months.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×