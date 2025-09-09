Podcast

WATCH | Sir Martin Sorell on AI Agents, Future of Ads, Modi's Marketing Genius, India's Infra Woes | Escape Velocity

What happens to advertising and marketing in an age where AI makes purchase decisions for consumers? Will AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity replace Google and Meta as the biggest ad surfaces? Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman at S4 Capital, shares his perspective on the future of creativity, data, and AI in marketing with Deepsekhar Choudhury, Associate Editor, Outlook Business.