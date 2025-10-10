India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced the decision to upgrade the "technical mission" in Kabul to the status of a full Embassy of India.
The announcement was made during the first-of-a-kind visit by a senior Taliban official, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to New Delhi.
India expressed readiness to commit to six new development projects to renew its support for the country's infrastructure.
India's deepening diplomatic engagement is partly driven by a strategic need to push back against China.
India will upgrade its "Technical Mission in Kabul" to the status of Embassy of India in a move signalling deepening diplomatic ties with the Taliban-led government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.
Earlier in August 2021, India withdrew officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over power in the country following withdrawal of US troops. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic engagement in Kabul by deploying a “technical team”.
In January, Muttaqi and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met in Dubai and agreed to boost trade and economic ties using Iran as a transit route, Bloomberg reported. In May, Jaishankar discussed ways to deepen cooperation with Muttaqi.
“I’m pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s technical mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said in his remarks following the meeting. Muttaqi’s trip to New Delhi also marks the first-of-a-kind visit by a senior Taliban official to India.
India’s Re-Engagement to Push Back Against Chinese Influence
India’s re-engagement with the Taliban-led government in Kabul comes at a time when China’s is actively increasing its influence in the region. Afghanistan’s strategic location makes it vital for both India and China for its access to Central Asia. Chinese companies have continued to invest in mining and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan even after Taliban seized power.
Before the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, India was involved in over 500 development and infrastructure projects across Afghan including in sectors such as power, water supplies, education, and healthcare. After the meeting, Jaishankar announced New Delhi’s readiness to commit to six new projects, whose details are yet to be announced.
"During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs that happened. At that time, we never made any statement against India. Rather, we always sought good relations with India, " ANI reported Muttaqi as saying.
Jaishankar said Muttaqi’s visit marks an important step in advancing ties between Kabul and New Delhi and affirming the enduring friendship between the two countries.