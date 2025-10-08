Google to Invest $10 Bn in Building 1 GW Data-Centre Cluster at Visakhapatnam

Google plans $10B investment to build 1-gigawatt data-centre cluster in Visakhapatnam
Three campuses at Adivivaram, Tarluvada and Rambilli; targeting July 2028 operations
Project needs ~2,091 MW power and three submarine cables for connectivity
Proposal requests ~480 acres; state approvals and infrastructure clearances remain critical
Google is planning a landmark investment of $10 billion (around ₹88,730 crore) to build a 1-gigawatt data centre cluster in and around Visakhapatnam, ET reported. The project, spread across three campuses, is slated to begin operations by July 2028 if approvals and clearances are secured.
The proposed cluster would include campuses at Adivivaram and Tarluvada villages in Visakhapatnam district, and Rambilli in Anakapalli district.
The plan calls for the installation of three high-capacity submarine cables with dedicated cable landing stations, extensive metro fibre links and other telecom infrastructure to support large-scale cloud operations.
Sites and Scale
Google’s Asia-Pacific and Andhra Pradesh teams have been in detailed discussions over site selection and infrastructure needs.
Contours of the investment are expected to be formalised in a meeting between Google executives and Andhra Pradesh IT & Electronics minister Nara Lokesh on October 14, sources said, and the state’s investment board, chaired by chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is reportedly set to consider the proposal imminently.
Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, identified in state documents as a Google subsidiary or affiliate, has separately submitted plans to set up a 1,000 MW AI-powered data centre in the same region with an investment proposal of ₹87,250 crore.
The company has asked for land allocations totalling 480 acres across the three sites (120 acres at Adivivaram, 200 acres at Tarluvada and 160 acres at Rambilli–Achyutapuram) and has outlined a phased build schedule that targets first-phase completion within about two and a half years of receiving approvals.
Power & Infrastructure Requirements
Government filings attached to the proposal put the combined electricity requirement for the three campuses at 2,091 MW (465 MW for Adivivaram, 929 MW for Tarluvada and 697 MW for Rambilli), figures that underscore the scale of grid, transmission and generation coordination the project will demand.
Raiden says it will source power from local distribution companies, while the plan also envisages submarine cable landings and major fibre links to handle international traffic.
If realised, the Visakhapatnam cluster would mark Google’s largest direct investment in India’s digital economy and would be among the biggest data-centre projects in Asia.
The proposal builds on a December 2024 memorandum of understanding between Google and the Andhra Pradesh government and aligns with central and state efforts to create concentrated “AI infrastructure hubs” that cluster compute, connectivity and research capabilities.
State officials and company representatives have framed the project as part of a broader push to attract hyperscalers and anchor international digital infrastructure in India. The proposal also follows wider policy work at the Centre on data-centre frameworks and incentives, and sits alongside recent large proposals by other players in the region.