Adani in Search of Display Fab Partner After Ending Chip Ties with Tower

In January 2024, Adani signed a ₹50,000-crore deal with the Maharashtra government to establish a 1 GW hyperscale data centre. The report notes that the land allocated for the project could be used for multiple purposes. While there is an agreement with Adani to develop data centres and associated ecosystems in Navi Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has issued a 'comfort letter.' This allows the land to be used for data centres or semiconductor-related projects, provided a suitable partner is brought in and the investment is made.