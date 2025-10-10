Venezuelan Leader Maria Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Crashing Trump’s Hopes

Prior to the announcement of the winner, there were speculations regarding US President Donald Trump winning the peace award. Since the time Trump assumed office, he has consistently stated that he has stopped seven conflicts since taking office in January this year and has also been trying to international support for his Nobel Peace Prize bid. In his first address since his return to the Oval Office, Trump said that he had ended seven wars in seven months, including conflict between Indian and Pakistan and thereby positioned himself for a Nobel Prize for the same.