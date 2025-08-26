  1. home
  2. Artificial intelligence
  3. Musk vs altman round 2 xai takes apple openai to court on monopoly claims

Artificial Intelligence

Musk vs Altman Round 2: xAI Takes Apple, OpenAI to Court on Monopoly Claims

Elon Musk’s xAI has filed an antitrust suit in Texas accusing Apple and OpenAI of conspiring to monopolise smartphones and AI chatbots through their integration deal, seeking billions in damages

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • xAI files antitrust lawsuit in Texas, accusing Apple–OpenAI of monopolising AI

  • Lawsuit seeks billions in damages and asks court to unwind the tie-up

  • Claims App Store integrations favoured ChatGPT, blocking Grok and rivals

  • Case may set precedent for generative AI chatbots and platform antitrust

Elon Musk’s AI start-up xAI filed an antitrust lawsuit in a US federal court in Texas, accusing Apple and OpenAI of conspiring to monopolise the markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.

xAI asks the court to unwind what it calls an exclusionary Apple–OpenAI tie-up and seeks billions of dollars in damages.

xAI’s complaint alleges that the partnership between Apple and OpenAI. under which Apple integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT capabilities into its operating systems, unlawfully leverages Apple’s dominant position in the smartphone market to preserve OpenAI’s leadership in consumer AI.

Related Content
Related Content

The filing claims the arrangement “locked up markets” and prevented competitors such as xAI and its Grok chatbot from gaining meaningful exposure on Apple’s App Store.

Musk-Altman Clash Again as $97.4Bn OpenAI Buyout Offer Hits the Table - null
Musk-Altman Clash Again as $97.4Bn OpenAI Buyout Offer Hits the Table

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Accusations, Claims & Immediate Responses

The suit says Apple and OpenAI “entered an unlawful agreement and conspiracy to leverage Apple’s monopoly power in the US smartphone market to maintain OpenAI’s monopoly power in generative AI chatbots.” xAI is seeking monetary damages and court remedies aimed at breaking what it describes as an anticompetitive lock-in.

OpenAI dismissed the lawsuit as part of a pattern of attacks by Musk. “This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” an OpenAI spokesperson said. Musk amplified the legal claims on his social network, arguing that Grok’s high user ratings were not translating into App Store visibility.

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman - null
Propaganda Machine? Elon Musk and Sam Altman Lock Horns Over AI Bias

BY Outlook Business Desk

Background

The case is the newest chapter in an increasingly public feud between Musk and Sam Altman, who cofounded OpenAI with Musk in 2015 before the two split.

xAI and Grok were launched as rivals to OpenAI’s ChatGPT; Musk has previously threatened litigation alleging that Apple’s App Store practices favour OpenAI and hinder competitors.

Antitrust scholars say the litigation raises novel questions about how courts should define markets in the age of AI.

Some experts cited in the complaint and press coverage note that Apple’s control over its ecosystem could bolster xAI’s claims, while Apple may counter that its integrations are ordinary competitive choices or motivated by security and user-experience considerations.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Herbert Hovenkamp and University at Buffalo law professor Christine Bartholomew were among commentators who framed the case as a potential bellwether for how judges treat AI market definitions and platform power.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×