TCS to Create 5,000 UK Jobs, Opens London AI ‘Experience Zone’ to Deepen Ties with British Economy

TCS to create 5,000 UK jobs over three years, boosting local AI employment
Opens London AI Experience Zone and Design Studio for client co-innovation
Oxford Economics study: TCS contributed £3.3bn to UK economy, supporting 42,700 jobs
Move aims accelerate AI adoption, skills development and sovereign cloud capabilities
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday it will create 5,000 new jobs across the United Kingdom over the next three years and has opened an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London.
The company says this move cements a half-century relationship with the UK and aims to accelerate AI adoption among British public- and private-sector clients.
TCS released an Oxford Economics report at the launch showing the company contributed roughly £3.3 billion to the UK economy in FY2024 and paid more than £780 million in taxes.
The study also estimates TCS supports about 42,700 jobs across 19 UK sites, including some 15,300 technology roles in engineering and data analytics. The figures were presented as part of TCS’s case for deeper investment and job creation in the market.
UK Trade Mission & Delegation Visit
The announcement coincided with UK prime minister Keir Starmer’s trade visit to India and a business delegation stop at TCS’s Banyan Park campus in Mumbai.
Jason Stockwood, the UK’s minister for investment, joined TCS executives to launch the Oxford Economics report and praised the Tata Group’s long-standing economic ties with Britain, saying the investment will “create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries.”
Modeled on TCS’s PacePort innovation centres, the London AI Experience Zone and Design Studio will offer a client-facing space for prototyping, design sprints and co-innovation with partners from academia, startups and industry. TCS said the studio, its second global design hub after New York, is focused on accelerating practical AI deployments and skills development across the four nations of the UK.
Company Statement
Vinay Singhvi, TCS head for the UK & Ireland, described the market as “central to our investment strategy” and said the Experience Zone will help UK businesses maintain an “edge in artificial intelligence and new technologies.”
Industry analysts welcomed the announcement: Nick Mayes, principal analyst at PAC, said the investment “reinforces [TCS’s] position as the leading provider of critical digital services in the UK” and will strengthen its ability to help clients implement AI at scale.
TCS framed the hiring pledge and studio as responses to two pressing UK needs: the chronic digital skills gap and the demand from public bodies for sovereign, secure AI and cloud solutions.
By expanding technology roles and offering client-facing co-innovation facilities, TCS aims to supply talent and localise capabilities that governments and large enterprises increasingly require. The move also plays into wider UK-India trade and investment objectives spotlighted during the prime ministerial visit.