  1. home
  2. News
  3. Pfrda constitutes 9 member panel for strategic asset allocation and risk governance

PFRDA Constitutes 9-Member Panel For Strategic Asset Allocation and Risk Governance

The other members of the panel include former whole-time member Ananth Narayan, Motilal Oswal

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PFRDA Constitutes 9-Member Panel For Strategic Asset Allocation and Risk Governance
info_icon

Pension fund regulator PFRDA has constituted a 9-member committee of investment experts for Strategic Asset Allocation and Risk Governance (SAARG) to review, recommend and modernise the investment framework under the NPS.

The panel, headed by Narayan Ramachandran, former country head and CEO of Morgan Stanley India, has been tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing NPS investment guidelines benchmarking them with leading global pension systems and the evolving Indian investment ecosystem.

The objective is to strengthen the investment architecture of NPS to support long-term retirement wealth creation, enhance diversification, improve risk management practices and expand subscriber choice, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Oswal Energies Limited and Arab Tanker Services, Abu Dhabi, UAE partner - null
Oswal Energies, Arab Tanker Services Partner for Expanding Energy Projects in Middle East

BY Outlook Planet Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The scope of the SAARG includes examination of strategic asset allocation frameworks, introduction and review of asset classes, performance measurement and accountability mechanisms, ALM practices, valuation standards for alternative investments, portfolio stability and liquidity optimisation measures, governance and intermediary architecture, and integration of sustainability considerations in investment decision-making, it said.

The other members of the panel include former whole-time member Ananth Narayan, Motilal Oswal Co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal, DSP Mutual Fund MD & CEO Kalpen Parekh and First Global Founder & CMD Devina Mehra.

Shadowfax IPO Subscribed 40% on Day 1, Retail Investors Show Strong Interest - Shadowfax
Shadowfax IPO Subscribed 40% on Day 1, Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

BY Outlook Business Desk

The constitution of SAARG reflects PFRDA's continued commitment to strengthening the NPS investment framework in a forward-looking manner and ensuring that it remains resilient, diversified and aligned with the evolving needs of subscribers in their long-term wealth creation journey, it said.

The committee shall have a time of 9 months to examine and submit its report to PFRDA with its recommendations, it added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×