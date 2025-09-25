India Expansion: Synology plans to set up a local office soon, focusing on hiring locally and leveraging tech hubs in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Compliance-Ready: The company says its NAS hardware and software already integrate security, disaster recovery, and data retention features aligned with India’s DPDP law.
Growth Drivers: India’s abundant tech talent and fast-growing digital infrastructure are the primary reasons behind Synology’s push into the market.
Synology, the Taiwan-based network-attached storage (NAS) company, is eyeing India as a key growth market and, citing the country’s strong tech talent pool and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, plans to set up an office in the near future, according to senior officials.
“We plan to focus on local hires and leverage our existing networks with agencies and government sectors to drive growth. Setting up a local office is part of that plan in near future, especially with the wealth of talent available in tech hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai,”said Antoine Yang, Regional Sales Head.
As the countdown to DPDP compliance begins in India, Synology officials mentioned that its hardware and software solutions are designed with built-in data security standards and data retention capabilities aligned with the requirements of the country’s data protection law.
“We closely monitor new regulations to ensure our products remain compliant. Many compliance frameworks require disaster recovery and immutability, and our products are designed to meet both. We provide disaster recovery solutions, maintain clean and consistent backup copies, and ensure data recoverability in any situation,” added Yang.
At the event, they highlighted key findings: more than one-third of businesses worldwide have experienced data loss or security incidents; over 76% are not confident in handling ransomware; and nearly 60% cite cost pressures as a major challenge.
“Our vision is to make enterprise-grade protection and collaboration accessible, secure, and simple to manage. Our survey shows that 72% of enterprises prioritize security when deploying data storage, and 64% are actively investing in improving their backup and protection strategies,” added Yang.
They have also come up with all-NVMe enterprise storage, delivers ultra performance with end-to-end NVMe architecture, achieving up to 2 million IOPS and 30 GB/s throughput with less than 1 millisecond latency.
Its active-active architecture ensures continuous availability, while robust encryption and enterprise-grade resilience make it ideal for mission-critical workloads.
The company will also bring AI-powered capabilities including OCR, semantic search, summarization, and real-time translation.
According to Synology’s officials, these features will be powered by on-premises AI servers to ensure sensitive data remains private while giving organizations smarter and safer ways to collaborate.
Synology creates network attached storage and IP surveillance solutions that transform the way users manage data and conduct surveillance in the cloud era.