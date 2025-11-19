“For us, it’s been nine years of building technology, and we are very clear about what we develop in-house. We’re now working on RF (Radio Frequency) as well. You need RF modules for communication, and only a handful of companies in India make them so we built our own. We are also manufacturing our own antennas. In our latest drone, every component from the downlink to the uplink is designed by us,” said Dr. Sarita.