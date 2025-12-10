Starlink India Prices May Be Far Lower Than ‘Dummy’ Preview: Details Here

Tech Glitch Reveals “Dummy Plan”

The reported pricing comes after a technical glitch earlier this month exposed what Starlink later described as a “dummy plan” for India. The plan appeared on its India website before being taken down shortly after. It showed a residential plan priced at ₹8,600 per month and a one-time ₹34,000 hardware fee, offering unlimited data and a 30-day trial period. The page also highlighted features such as plug-and-play setup, 99.9% uptime and weather resistance.