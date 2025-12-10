Starlink India Prices May Be Far Lower Than ‘Dummy’ Preview: Details Here

Starlink’s actual India pricing will be much lower than the recently leaked “dummy” plan, a report claims
Starlink briefly displayed a test plan on its website, but it was later clarified as a technical glitch.
The company, having secured most key licences, is expected to offer retail plans in the ₹2,500–3,000 range.
Days after Elon Musk’s satellite communication (satcom) company Starlink’s “dummy” plan for India briefly went live, a report now claims the actual pricing for retail customers will be much lower. The American company is yet to issue an official announcement.
Musk’s firm, which has secured most of the licences and regulatory approvals required to operate in India, may offer a plan in the range of ₹2,500–3,000 for retail users, according to the Economic Times (ET).
In comparison, telecom sector analysts previously estimated that Starlink’s domestic rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s Eutelsat OneWeb may price their satcom services between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per month.
All three companies have obtained the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence for offering services to retail consumers. They have also received authorisation from space regulator IN-SPACe to operate their satellites in India. They are now awaiting spectrum allocation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Tech Glitch Reveals “Dummy Plan”
The reported pricing comes after a technical glitch earlier this month exposed what Starlink later described as a “dummy plan” for India. The plan appeared on its India website before being taken down shortly after. It showed a residential plan priced at ₹8,600 per month and a one-time ₹34,000 hardware fee, offering unlimited data and a 30-day trial period. The page also highlighted features such as plug-and-play setup, 99.9% uptime and weather resistance.
“The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India,” Lauren Dreyer, Vice-President at Starlink, said on X.
She added that the website briefly displayed internal test figures due to a technical issue. “There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed.”
Some experts noted that the earlier leaked prices would have made the company’s services less competitive in India’s price-sensitive market.
Starlink has said it will announce its pricing after securing all regulatory approvals and after DoT allocates spectrum.