Hinge Founder Justin McLeod Leaves to Launch AI Dating Start-Up Overtone, Jackie Jantos Named New CEO

Hinge Founder/CEO Justin McLeod is leaving to launch Overtone
Match Group provided pre-seed funding for Overtone and plans to lead the initial funding round
Overtone will be an independent start-up focusing on AI and voice tools
Justin McLeod, the founder and CEO of dating app Hinge, is preparing to leave the company to launch Overtone, an independent AI-driven dating service incubated within Hinge.
According to parent company Match Group, which announced the move on Tuesday, it has already provided pre-seed financing for Overtone, plans to lead the start-up’s initial funding round in early 2026, and will retain a substantial ownership stake in the new venture.
McLeod’s Role
McLeod will serve as chairman of Overtone and will remain an adviser to Hinge through March to help with the leadership transition. Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff is expected to join Overtone’s board, underlining the parent’s strategic interest in the new venture.
Overtone is described by Match and people familiar with the project as an early-stage dating product that leans on AI and voice tools to create more “thoughtful and personal” connections. The start-up was developed within Hinge during 2025 and will now operate as a standalone company, giving it room to experiment outside Hinge’s core product roadmap.
Hinge’s New CEO
As part of the handover, Jackie Jantos, Hinge’s president and chief marketing officer, has been promoted to chief executive officer. Jantos has led Hinge’s expansion into new regions and product pushes aimed at younger users, and Match said she will continue the company’s focus on meaningful, in-person relationships. McLeod will stay on as an adviser until March.
The move signals Match Group’s bet that AI experimentation requires a separate vehicle while keeping strategic control: Overtone gets the runway to test voice-first and agentic features, and Match preserves exposure through ownership and board representation. Match has in recent months pushed AI features across its portfolio as the industry seeks ways to re-engage younger users amid slowing subscriber growth at some apps.
The dating apps have been rapidly experimenting with AI features recently. From chat prompts to model-assisted matching, the start-ups are in an effort to counter swipe fatigue and slowing growth in paid subscriptions.
Match’s backing of Overtone fits into that broader trend, but also underscores its strategy of incubating risky, experimental products within established brands before spinning them out.