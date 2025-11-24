Alibaba’s Qwen App Tops 10 Million Downloads Within a Week After Relaunch

Qwen App Features

Qwen is positioned as a “free-for-all” portal through which consumers can access a wide range of AI-powered services, spanning navigation, shopping and productivity. Built on Alibaba Cloud’s open-source Qwen model series and marketed as “the best personal AI assistant,” the app is designed to function not only as a chatbot but as a comprehensive companion capable of handling both professional tasks and daily-life needs, the company has said.