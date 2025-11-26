Lab-Grown Diamond Start-Up ONYA Raises ₹5.5 Cr from Zeropearl VC & Other Investors

ONYA has raised ₹5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by Zeropearl VC to accelerate its offline expansion
The brand has grown rapidly over the past year, operating four profitable stores and building a ₹2 crore monthly revenue run rate
Investors believe its design-led approach and focus on premium lab-grown diamonds tap into a major shift in how young Indians view fine jewellery
Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, ONYA has raised ₹5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by Zeropearl VC. The funding round also saw participation from other angel investors, including MyGate founder Vijay Arishetty, Abhishek Kumar, Shreyans Daga, and Rohit Jindal; UrbanVault founder Amal Mishra, among others.
The Bengaluru-based start-up has planned to use the fresh capital for ONYA’s offline retail expansion across major Indian cities. Besides this, it will also invest in product lines expansion.
Within 11 months, the platform has expanded to four profitable high-street stores in Bengaluru as it achieved a monthly revenue run rate of ₹2 crore.
The company has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Gaurav Choudhary, former director of Products at x to 10x, who joins as cofounder of the lab-grown diamonds venture.
“The fact that ONYA fits naturally into Zeropearl VC’s Indiluxe thesis reinforces that we are building in the right direction. This partnership gives us the confidence to take thoughtfully designed lab-grown diamonds to more homes across India,” said Himani Yadav, founder of ONYA.
Speaking about the fundraise, Zeropearl VC founder and managing partner Bipin Shah said that the start-up is already showing early signs of cracking an offline and design first approach in premium lab-grown diamond space which strongly aligns with the investor’s Indiluxe thesis.
“Young India’s shift in how they view jewellery is undeniable, and ONYA is building right at that inflection point. Their design focus and customer obsession give us strong confidence — and we see this as a gateway to expanding into more premium, next-gen consumer categories over time,” he added.
The Bengaluru-based start-up is an offline-first, premium contemporary lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. It offers IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds set in BIS Hallmarked gold, emphasising superior craftsmanship and personalised designs.
The brand is committed to redefining value in fine jewellery by providing higher brilliance at approximately 20% of the cost of natural diamonds, backed by a Lifetime Exchange and Buyback promise.