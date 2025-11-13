  1. home
Groww Stock Climbs 5%; Gains For 2nd Day After Market Debut

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, extended its gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, climbing more than 5% on the bourses

initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, extended its gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, climbing more than 5% on the bourses.

The scrip of the company climbed by 5.46 per cent to close at ₹138.09 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of Bengaluru-based Groww rose 4.66% to settle at ₹137.45 apiece.

During the day, the company's shares rallied by 17.22% and 16.88% to hit a high of ₹153.50 each on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

At the end of the session, the company's market valuation stood at ₹84,856.09 crore on the NSE.

In terms of volume, 53.52 crore equity shares of the company were traded on the NSE while 7.57 crore shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE barometer Sensex ended with a slight gain of 12.16 points, or 0.01%, at 84,478.67. The broader NSE Nifty closed the session in green with just 3.35 points, or 0.01%, higher at 25,879.15.

On Wednesday, Billionbrains Garage Ventures made a strong market debut, closing with a premium of nearly 31% against the issue price of ₹100.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

The company garnered a little over ₹2,984 crore from anchor investors on November 3.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures had fixed a price band of ₹95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over ₹61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,060 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww filed draft papers with Sebi in May for an IPO through the confidential pre-filing route and received the markets regulator's approval in August.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26% as of June 2025.

Groww Makes Strong Market Debut on Bourses; Lists at 14 % Premium

