Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace Prototype Achieves uSTOL Milestone, Crashes in Test Flight

Lat One v0.1 Prototype

Goyal, founder and chief executive of Eternal, shared a video of the flight on X and described the test as a technical milestone despite the loss of the aircraft. “uSTOL achieved. Achievement unlocked,” he wrote, adding that “the plane crashed a bit later, which we knew was going to happen due to structural defects.” He said getting an aircraft to take off accounts for only a small part of the challenge, with safe and repeatable landings posing the greater engineering hurdle.