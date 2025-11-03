Why Brokerages Are Bullish on Groww IPO Despite Valuation Concerns - Explained

“The Revenue/PAT has grown at a CAGR of 85%/100% over FY23-25. The broking industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14-16% over the period of FY25-30P. We believe the company’s leadership in retail broking as well as its wealth tech ecosystem, is expected to benefit from sector tailwind. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price,” it said.