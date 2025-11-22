  1. home
Groww Q2 Profit Rises 12% To ₹471 Cr; Revenue Drops

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, on Friday reported a 12% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹471.33 crore in the September quarter, driven by expanding user base and strong asset growth

PTI
 Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, on Friday reported a 12% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹471.33 crore in the September quarter, driven by expanding user base and strong asset growth.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company had posted a net profit of ₹420.16 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal (FY25).

The broking firm's revenue from operations declined to ₹1,018.74 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹1,125.4 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2024, Groww, which released its first quarterly results after listing on stock markets earlier this month, said in a stock exchange filing.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Groww said its total transacting users rose to 19 million, marking a 27% year-on-year increase.

Further, customer assets surged 33% year-on-year to ₹2.7 lakh crore, driven by resilient flows in both mutual funds and equities.

On November 12, Groww made a remarkable debut, closing with a premium of nearly 31% against the issue price of ₹100.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,060 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, would use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 26% market share.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures settled for the day higher by 0.84%, at ₹157.93 apiece on the BSE. 

Groww Q2 Results: Billionbrains Garage Venture Posts 12% Profit Jump Even as Revenue Falls 9.5%

