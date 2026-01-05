Mylapay Raises $1Mn to Power Next-Gen Payment Infrastructure

Fund Utilisation

Mylapay said the capital will be used to strengthen its core payment infrastructure, deepen integrations with banks and payment aggregators, expand compliance and product features, and support go-to-market efforts in MEA and the US. The company offers a unified acquiring stack designed to handle over 5,000 transactions per second, covering the full acquiring lifecycle, including 3D Secure authorisation, switching, clearing and settlement, reconciliation and chargeback management, through a single integration.