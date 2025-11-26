Eternal Pumps ₹600 Crore into Blinkit as Quick-Commerce Race Intensifies

Aggressive Buildout, Rising Losses

Blinkit is rapidly expanding its micro-warehouse footprint. The company reportedly plans to operate 3,000 dark stores by March 2027 and reported 1,816 dark stores as of September 30. The roll-out is capital-intensive and Blinkit continues to post losses while it prioritises growth and affordability. For the July–September quarter the platform reported operating losses of ₹156 crore, a sequential improvement but a sharp rise from ₹8 crore in the same period a year earlier.