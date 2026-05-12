AI Startup SCIKIQ Raises $1.5 mn in Funding From Triton

AI-native enterprise intelligence platform SCIKIQ on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 14 crore) in its maiden funding round led by Triton Investment Advisors.
In a statement, SCIKIQ said the fresh capital will be utilised primarily for global expansion, sales and marketing, and product development.
The company plans to strengthen its footprint in key international markets, including the USA, the UK, and the UAE, by establishing local offices, hiring regional teams, and investing in leadership roles across sales and go-to-market operations.
Additionally, a portion of the funds will be deployed to further augment the SCIKIQ Data Platform with new data and AI capabilities.
"This funding marks a major inflection point for SCIKIQ at a time when enterprise AI adoption is entering a decisive phase globally, we are poised to accelerate product innovation, strengthen our AI capabilities and expand internationally," SCIKIQ Founder Gaurav Shinh said.
SCIKIQ enables organisations to unify, govern, and operationalise data for AI and analytics.
The platform currently serves clients across sectors such as BFSI, supply chain, retail, airlines, manufacturing, and healthcare.