HyugaLife Raises ₹100 Crore in Series A Led by IvyCap Ventures

Mumbai-based health and nutrition marketplace HyugaLife has raised ₹100 crore in a Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from First Bridge Fund. Dexter Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.
The company, founded by Sachin Parikh, Anvi Shah, and Neehar Modi, had previously raised capital from investors including Peak XV Partners and Spring Marketing Capital.
The fresh capital will be deployed to strengthen artificial intelligence-led personalisation capabilities, expand its dark store network for faster deliveries, and establish an offline retail presence as the company looks to scale its operations, said the company.
HyugaLife operates a marketplace for proteins, supplements, health foods, and wellness products, sourcing directly from brands and eliminating third-party sellers.
The company says that it has built its model around product verification, independently testing a significant part of its catalogue through its “H-Tested” programme and publishing lab reports covering nutritional content and heavy metals.
The platform currently lists over 450 brands and more than 10,000 products across categories such as proteins, supplements, health foods, and wellness. Its customer base includes athletes, fitness enthusiasts, working professionals, and families across India.
Cricketer KL Rahul is among the investors in the company.
“India’s protein and supplements market has a trust problem, and HyugaLife was built to address it. We’re doubling down on our authenticity guarantee by expanding lab-tested offering, while investing in AI-driven personalised technology that meets consumers at different life stages, and enabling faster access through dark stores and offline,” said Sachin Parikh, founder and chief executive, HyugaLife.
The company said it will continue to invest in its verification infrastructure while scaling its technology and fulfillment capabilities, as it expands its presence across online and offline channels.