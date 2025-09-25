India Installs 1.1 GW Electrolyzer Capacity, Fast-Tracks Green Hydrogen Push: MNRE Minister

India has installed 1,100 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity, moving toward its 3 GW annual target.
India has achieved 1,100 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday.
Speaking at the World Hydrogen India Summit, Joshi said the country aims to produce at least 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, supported by 125 GW of additional renewable energy capacity.
The push, he added, is expected to attract nearly $100 billion in investments and generate more than 600,000 jobs.
“Our approach is centred on improving ease of doing business and de-risking investments across the value chain,” he said.
To this end, the government has launched a national single-vendor portal to streamline clearances, waived interstate transmission charges for green hydrogen and green ammonia projects commissioned before 2030, and exempted such projects from environmental clearance requirements.
Joshi said the Centre is also deliberating a payment security mechanism to further safeguard investments.
“These fundamental reforms are designed to cut project timelines and strengthen financial viability from day one. A core pillar of our mission is to create demand for green hydrogen and its derivatives across sectors at home and abroad,” he said.