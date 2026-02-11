Fintech Firm Olyv Raises ₹208 Cr Funds from Infosys Co-founder Nilekani & Japan's SMBC

The firm will be using the funds to expand its product portfolio with new offerings across insurance, UPI, and business loans. It will also invest in strengthening its brand equity, and boost tech stack to deliver a more seamless, enhanced experience to customers. It currently has 2 million monthly active users and over 5 crore app downloads, while it aims to to scale its user base to 100 million and cross $1 billion in AUM by FY29.