In a letter to shareholders, CEO Peyush Bansal said, “ In Q2, we said we are entering a compounding phase. Q3 validates that decisively. Revenue grew 37.4% YoY. EBITDA grew 90.6%, more than twice the rate of revenue, with margins expanding from 14.5% to 20.0%. PAT tripled YoY. This is not cost-cutting. This is structural operating leverage. The compounding has begun!”