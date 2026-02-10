  1. home
  2. News
  3. Hillhouse to acquire 5 stake in quest global at 45bn valuation edging out temasek

Hillhouse to Acquire 5% Stake in Quest Global at $4.5bn Valuation, Edging Out Temasek

Quest Global is a provider of end-to-end engineering solutions across multiple industries globally

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hillhouse to Acquire 5% Stake in Quest Global at $4.5bn Valuation, Edging Out Temasek
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hillhouse to buy 5% of Quest Global at $4.5bn valuation.

  • Deal likely beats Temasek after faster progress in negotiations.

  • Investment combines primary infusion and secondary share sales.

  • Hillhouse’s largest India tech bet, backing firms like Swiggy and Cred.

Asia-focused private equity firm Hillhouse Investment Management is set to acquire around 5% of Quest Global, the Carlyle Group-backed engineering services outsourcing firm, at an estimated valuation of about $4.5 billion, the Economic Times reported.

The Hillhouse offer is expected to edge out that of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, the report said. Although the bid sizes are broadly similar, Hillhouse has moved more aggressively and progressed faster in discussions, it added.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The investment, part of the Singapore-headquartered firm’s pre-IPO fundraising, will involve a mix of primary capital infusion and secondary share sales by angel investors and high-net-worth individuals.

If completed, the transaction would represent Hillhouse’s largest investment in India’s technology sector to date. The firm has invested around $1 billion in India since 2010, backing companies such as Swiggy, CarDekho, Cred and ShareChat.

Quest Global is a provider of end-to-end engineering solutions across multiple industries globally. It was established in 1997 by former GE engineers Ajit Prabhu and Aravind Melligeri.

Instead of eliminating jobs, AI will redefine them, boosting efficiency across sectors - null
In the Global Quest for AI Dominance, India Needs to Chart its Own Course

BY Sunil Nehra

US private equity firm Carlyle Group holds a 24% stake in Quest Global, while cofounder Ajit Prabhu owns 42%. Other shareholders include ChrysCapital, True North, Onyx, Ocorian Singapore, JTC Trust and Sanaka Growth, along with angel investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Currently, Quest Global has 93 global delivery centres in 18 countries. In Asia, they are present in China, India, Japan, the Middle East, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. It also has a strong presence in Europe and North America.

Temasek was also planning a stake purchase of about 5% in Quest Global in a pre-initial public offering round. Quest Global was last valued at $1.8bn when Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a stake in 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×