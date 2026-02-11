Will Banks Open on February 12? Unions Call Nationwide Strike — Here’s Why

Bank of Baroda flagged a nationwide 12 February strike call by bank unions
AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI jointly issued a strike notice, which may disrupt operations at several bank branches and offices
February 12 is not a declared bank holiday; banks will operate normally unless notified otherwise
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has informed the stock exchanges that several employee unions have announced a countrywide strike on February 12, which could disrupt work at public sector banks.
The bank said the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have issued the strike notice together. If staff join the protest, some branches and offices may not run at full capacity.
However, February 12 is not a declared bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India has not issued any closure notice, and banks are expected to open as usual unless that position changes.
Why Are Unions Protesting?
The strike stems from opposition to four new Labour Codes that the Centre notified in November. These codes will replace 29 existing labour laws. Union bodies claim the changes weaken worker safeguards and say more than 10 central trade unions have backed the protest.
They are also renewing their demand for a five-day working week in banks. At present, banks close only on the second and fourth Saturdays each month. Unions want all Saturdays to be declared holidays. They point out that this proposal was part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement signed with the Indian Banks’ Association in March 2024 and is still awaiting formal government approval.
The proposed action follows earlier disruptions in January, when the United Forum of Bank Unions organised a nationwide strike that affected several public sector lenders, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.
Will Banking Services Remain Disrupted?
Bank of Baroda said it is taking necessary steps to ensure smooth operations across its branches and offices. However, it cautioned that services may be affected if the strike proceeds as planned.
Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Axis Bank are expected to remain open. Their employees are not part of the unions that have called for the strike.