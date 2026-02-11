LTIMindtree Rebrands as LTM, Signals Strategic Reset Under CEO Venu Lambu

LTIMindtree on Wednesday announced a rebranding, with its board approving a name change to LTM Limited.
The Mumbai-based IT firm said the move reflects the convergence of its technology capabilities and deep domain expertise.
CEO and MD Venu Lambu called the rebranding a “natural progression” aligned with the company’s strategic priorities.
LTIMindtree, the Mumbai-based IT services firm, on Wednesday announced a rebranding effort to reflect how the company’s “technology capabilities and deep domain expertise converge to create meaningful stakeholder value.” The company’s board of directors approved a name change from LTIMindtree Limited to LTM Limited.
Following the name change, CEO and Managing Director Venu Lambu said the rebranding was a “natural progression” that “reflects our aspirations, aligns with our strategic priorities, and reinforces our commitment to driving business creativity and transformative impact for our clients.”
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for your unwavering support, from the days when LTI and Mindtree operated as independent entities, through our integration as LTIMindtree, and now as we embrace the future as LTM. Your trust has been instrumental in shaping who we are today,” he noted.
Lambu took over as CEO and Managing Director of LTIMindtree on May 31, 2025, succeeding Debashis Chatterjee.
“As I conclude, allow me to reaffirm my commitment — as your CEO — to leading our organisation into its next growth curve. The time has come for us to Outcreate, together,” he told shareholders in a letter on Wednesday.
Separately, the company said its new identity as a “Business Creativity partner” reflects its effort to combine technology capabilities with deep domain expertise to deliver meaningful stakeholder value. In what it calls the Agentic Enterprise era, the company argues that access to technology alone is no longer a competitive edge, and instead emphasises the blend of human insight and intelligent systems applied with creativity, precision and accountability.
With this repositioning, LTM is also issuing a call to action — “It’s time to Outcreate” — signalling its intent to focus on business outcomes and encourage employees to adopt a creator’s mindset while using AI to drive impactful, scalable solutions for clients.
On Wednesday, shares of the company closed 2.79% lower on the NSE at ₹5,504.00.