70% of India’s Space Tech Benefits Everyday Citizens, Setting India Apart Globally: MoS

Unlike many countries focused solely on advanced space missions, India has carved out a distinct position by ensuring that a large share of its space applications directly benefit the daily lives of ordinary citizens, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.
“But what I want the world to recognise and what we must speak about more often is India’s unique model of ‘extra-rocket applications’ of space technology. While missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 capture public imagination, nearly 70% of India’s space applications directly serve the common citizen, a distinction few countries can claim,” he said.
He cited the SVAMITVA programme as a key example, noting how satellite-based mapping allows villagers to demarcate their land and secure property rights, effectively removing long-standing dependence on local intermediaries.
Singh also highlighted India's youngsters’ spirit to join the space sector making the sector more dynamic and full of innovations ahead of the rest of the world.
“Today, every launch sees attendance from students, young innovators and aspiring start-ups from Ladakh to Kerala. We had just a handful of start-ups earlier; today we have over 150, some already emerging as global contenders,” he added.
India’s space economy, once unrecognised, now stands at about $8 billion, and is projected to grow to $40 billion within the next decade.
“The progress is remarkable. Start-ups that began just three to four years ago are today valued in the hundreds or even thousands of crores. Their scientific rigour is matched by an impressive entrepreneurial confidence,” he noted
Recalling a recent visit to a start-up’s Hyderabad facility, the Minister of State said he asked the young founders how they secured such significant capital at an early stage. “Their answer was simple: ‘Foreign investors trusted us,’” he added.
According to him, space-based applications are also enabling public policies to function more effectively.
“Old housing programmes, for instance, have now been cleaned up through geo-tagging. Railways are using satellite technology to detect obstructions kilometres in advance,” he said.
He also recalled the transformative impact of the Chandrayaan mission, which not only elevated India’s global standing but also reshaped the country’s space ecosystem.
“Earlier, even the ISRO Chairman was barely known in Delhi that has changed completely after Chandrayaan’s global impact. As someone recently quipped, ‘Space has finally given us space in India,’” Singh added.