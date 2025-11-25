India, EU Set To Firm Up FTA, Defence Pact, Strategic Agenda At Summit On Jan 27

"India and the EU can set the agenda for global governance, along with France, in the absence of the US," a senior EU official said. "India is one of the big players that we work with and can rely on." The proposed India-EU free trade agreement is expected to bring the relationship between the two sides much closer, with its positive impact being expected in a range of other sectors as well, at a time the world is witnessing trade disruptions in view of Washington's tariff policy.