India Achieves Significant Milestone in Advancing Equity and Climate Justice, Says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

India declared COP30 a major success, with its positions reflected across all key decision texts and strong gains for developing nations.
Key outcomes include the launch of the Article 9.1 work programme on climate finance and the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism.
Despite resistance from developed countries, India ensured future negotiations will address impacts of Unilateral Trade Measures like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
After concluding the recent UN COP30 Climate Summit held in Brazil, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India has achieved all its major goals at the global negotiations, and its positions are reflected in all major decisions. Yadav, who led the Indian delegation at the COP30 Summit, said India has successfully positioned itself as a leader of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China) Group and the bloc of Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC).
“COP30 is a significant milestone in advancing equity and climate justice. India took all its positions boldly, particularly on issues critical to developing countries. We are satisfied with the outcomes, especially the establishment of the Article 9.1 work programme,” Yadav told PTI.
Unilateral Trade Measures and Climate Finance
Yadav highlighted that India’s concerns on climate finance, Unilateral Trade Measures (UTM), adaptation, technology, and other topics of significance were fully articulated and incorporated into the final decisions. “India achieved all its major goals. India’s positions are reflected across all decision texts. Key gains include the work programme on climate finance,” Yadav replied when asked if India gained anything from the summit in its fight against climate change.
He added that the decision on climate finance will focus on the mobilisation of grant-based, concessional, and non-debt-creating public finance for climate action in developing countries. Further, the decision on the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism to facilitate just, equitable, and inclusive transitions of economies in developing countries was another major gain from the summit, Yadav said. Despite opposition from developed countries, the final text secured space for discussions in future sessions on the impacts of UTM, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, on developing nations, according to a report by The Economic Times.
He said that India co-moderated with Australia on technology to ensure that the elaboration of the Technology and Implementation Programme (TIP) recognises the crucial role of technology development and transfer, endogenous innovation, and support for urgent adaptation and mitigation needs. “On just transition, India pushed for an institutional arrangement that can identify the needs of developing nations,” he added.