India Achieves Significant Milestone in Advancing Equity and Climate Justice, Says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

He added that the decision on climate finance will focus on the mobilisation of grant-based, concessional, and non-debt-creating public finance for climate action in developing countries. Further, the decision on the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism to facilitate just, equitable, and inclusive transitions of economies in developing countries was another major gain from the summit, Yadav said. Despite opposition from developed countries, the final text secured space for discussions in future sessions on the impacts of UTM, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, on developing nations, according to a report by The Economic Times.