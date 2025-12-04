Watch | India's Big Nuclear Gamble | Inside Out

India's power demand is surging, and we’re running out of options. Blackouts in Europe earlier this year, sent shockwaves across the world. Now, India is turning back to nuclear power, a cleaner, reliable source of energy that doesn’t rely on wind, sun, or imported fossil fuels. In this story, we break down why blackouts abroad have India worried. What nuclear energy actually is and how it works. The promise of small modular reactors (SMRs). India’s homegrown BSR reactor and thorium advantage But what about safety concerns? And protests like Kudankulam? This is India’s nuclear moment, but will it be enough?