Dream11 Pivots to 'Second-Screen' Sports Entertainment After Real-Money Gaming Ban

Dream11 is pivoting to a "second-screen" sports-entertainment platform
The shift follows a government ban on real-money gaming (RMG)
The company plans to monetize its 250 million users through creator-led streams, advertising, and future paid ad-free tier
Dream11 is repositioning itself as a “second-screen” sports-entertainment platform, moving beyond its fantasy-gaming origins to emphasise creator-driven live watch-alongs, instant reactions, interactive chat and free fantasy formats.
The transition comes in the wake of the government’s ban on real-money gaming, which eliminated the bulk of the company’s revenue from paid contests.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibits real-money online games and severely restricts associated payments and advertising, compelled Dream11 to suspend paid contests and overhaul its business model. Company executives say the new second-screen experience is designed to tap into the real-time conversation surrounding live sports broadcasts and monetise engagement through creators, advertising and other non-RMG features rather than entry fees.
Scale & Immediate Tactics
Dream Sports says Dream11 already reaches a broad audience, roughly 250 million users, and is leaning on that scale to seed creator-led streams and free-to-play experiences that mirror platforms such as Twitch.
Management has begun onboarding creators for watch-alongs and plans to prioritise quality over quantity in the initial rollout, while testing ad formats and a future paid ad-free tier.
The pivot comes amid wider enforcement activity in the online-gaming sector. Recent raids and arrests connected to alleged money-laundering by other platforms have tightened scrutiny on the industry, increasing both regulatory risk and public attention. That environment contributed to Dream11’s decision to accelerate its move into advertising, creator monetisation and AI-driven engagement rather than rely on paid contests.
Financial Shock
CEO Harsh Jain has acknowledged the severity of the regulatory hit, reportedly stating that the law erased roughly 95% of the company’s revenue and all profits, but he has said Dream Sports will not pursue legal action against the ban and has indicated there will be no mass layoffs as the group retools its businesses.
The firm is trimming costs in other areas such as marketing and office space while redeploying talent across its ecosystem, which includes FanCode and Dream Money.
Dream11’s ability to convert its large audience into sustainable advertising and creator revenue, while navigating fresh regulatory constraints, will determine whether the pivot can offset the lost income from real-money games. The company says the app update is rolling out now and will phase creators and features in stages.