Is OpenAI Inflating the AI Bubble? ChatGPT Maker’s $38Bn Cloud Deal with Amazon Explained

In 2025, OpenAI’s biggest collaborations include a multi-billion-dollar partnership with SoftBank Group to establish SB OpenAI Japan; an expanded strategic alliance with Microsoft focused on Azure integration and IP sharing; and a landmark infrastructure deal with NVIDIA to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of systems backed by an investment commitment of up to $100 billion. The company also entered a major partnership with AMD to deploy 6 gigawatts of GPUs over multiple years.